Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families are grieving, police are investigating and many of us are asking why violence erupted on August 12 and early on August 13 in west Birmingham.

Four people are now dead. Two died inside their home, one inside their car, and another on a porch.

Mayor Randall Woodfin called the crimes senseless acts of violence and begging community members to step up to stop the pain from spreading further.

“This behavior has to stop. It is not tenable. It does not work and there are too many grieving children now, too many grieving family members in this community.”

The Mayor stresses Birmingham Police are doing everything they can, but they can’t patrol inside private homes or be everywhere at once.

“The police continue to use every tool in their tool box to address crime but we definitely need some personal accountability in this community.”

The Mayor says violent nights like Thursday should challenge all of us to take responsibility, make better choices and peacefully resolve conflicts.

“This is very frustrating because there is too much grief in this community. We have to care about life, but we shouldn’t expect the government only to be responsible for caring about life. We need the community and the adults in this community to care about life as well.”

Mayor Woodfin says conflict resolution training will be critical in limiting the violence moving forward.

“One of the best ways I know how to put the guns down is to make full investments in to conflict resolution for the next generation. We have to teach the next generation a different way of how to engage whatever conflict they have with the next person,” said Mayor Woodfin

The Department of Youth Services will make some of those courses available and police have not said whether or not the incidents were connected.

