Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

