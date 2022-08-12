Man shot to death inside car ion Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight.

It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W.

Officers were alerted of shots in the area around 1:45 a.m. They arrived to find a young adult male unresponsive in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe multiple shots were fired.

No one is in custody at this time.

A full investigation is underway.

This was the fourth murder of the night in Birmingham.

