LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport

Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested.

Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.

“It’s troubling anytime you see something like that but it’s one of things we did report it, and it’s something we investigated and DCH did cooperate with us fully and that person from my understanding is no longer an employee at DCH and we were able to find probable cause to get an arrest warrant for the individual,” said Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Shandreka Shantel Quarles
Shandreka Shantel Quarles(Northport Police Department)

Tuscaloosa County jail records indicate bond for Quarles has been set at $5,000. Police said the victim in the case was not seriously injured in the alleged abuse but did have visible marks on his arm.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Quarles on social media for a response, but we haven’t heard back from her.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

Veteran, being held captive in Ukraine, able to call mother again
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Alabama sends support to Kentucky following deadly floods
A big victory for environmental groups pushing to get an old, abandoned mine site cleaned up...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site