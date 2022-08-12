Homewood Library to host event to help students prep for college

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s never too early to start prepping for college. So, we’re On Your Side with a free event connecting students with local admissions counselors.

Homewood Public Library will hold the Road to College event on Tuesday, August 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

Students in sixth through 12th grades can connect with more than 15 local colleges to ask questions about future college plans.

It’s been a successful event throughout the years, but it has been on pause since COVID in 2020.

“This is giving teens the chance to talk to admissions counselors about the process of applying to college, getting information about financial aid, scholarships, campus life,” said Joi Mahand. “Our main goal is to make sure that we’re creating that space where teens are comfortable, and they can prepare for their future.”

The library has also invited “¡HICA!”, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, to be there for the event.

