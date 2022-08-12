LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Michael

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Michael, born January 2011, is a tender-hearted boy who likes to watch tv, ride bikes and play outside.

He loves dogs and Hot Pockets. Spring is his favorite time of year.

Michael’s future career plans seem to be in law enforcement.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

