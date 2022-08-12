First Alert for drier air to move in Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. Dew points remain in the 70s, so it still feels muggy. I want to give everyone a first alert for the small chance for patchy fog in a few spots this morning. Any fog that forms will likely dissipate by 8-9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a cold front moving through Alabama this morning. Areas farther north are starting to dry out while humid conditions continue south of the front. We are mostly dry this morning with a partly cloudy sky. We are holding on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers this morning and into the early afternoon hours. The best chance to see a few showers will likely end up along and south of I-20. Areas that have the best chance to see a few showers or storms includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. Areas farther north like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties will likely remain dry today. Dew points are forecast to drop this afternoon for areas north of I-20. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy sky today with highs approaching 90°F. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, I think most of us will remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM with light northerly winds.

Slightly Cooler Saturday Morning: With lower dew points and drier air moving in, we could see our morning temperatures trend slightly cooler tomorrow morning. The question I have regarding the drop in temperatures is the amount of cloud cover that could develop across the area. If we end up mostly cloudy tonight, temperatures won’t drop as much. We are still forecasting lows to dip into the upper 60s with mid 60s possible to our north. I doubt we’ll see upper 50s or lower 60s across the area. The only way we trend cooler is if we see a clear sky and lower dew points, but signs of that seem unlikely. Tomorrow morning should feel decent. We will likely end up with a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. It’ll be a hot afternoon, but the lower dew points should make it feel more like a dry heat. Winds tomorrow afternoon will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph. The best chance of rain will likely stay in south Alabama tomorrow. Could we see a stray shower in our far southern counties? It’s possible, but not likely.

Hot and Mostly Dry Sunday: Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry and nice. We’ll start Sunday morning off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday afternoon will end up partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. It’ll be a hot afternoon, and dew points will likely start to climb. What does that mean? It could start to feel a little muggy. With slightly higher dew points and hot temperatures in place, we will hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm. Most of us will stay dry. It’ll be a great day to spend some time at the pool or the lake!

Next Big Thing: Next week an area of high pressure will weaken across our area allowing disturbances to our west to move into the Southeast. Humidity levels will likely increase for the first half of next week. Monday is shaping up to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out with a rain chance around 20%. We will likely increase our rain chances for the middle of next week as more disturbances develop to our west and push into Alabama. With increasing cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances, temperatures will likely trend below average. Our best chance to see storms may occur on Wednesday with a rain chance up to 50%. Storms that develop next week could become strong, but it remains way too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of these storms. It is possible that our highest rain chances could be adjusted to another day as our weather models get a better grasp on the setup. Temperatures will end up cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the 80s.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet! The National Hurricane Center is not forecasting anything to develop over the next five days. The tropical disturbance in the Central Atlantic has fallen apart thanks to dry air and Saharan Dust. I will mention that we will keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Stormy conditions continue in that region. Sometimes stalled fronts can spin up areas of low pressure. Models aren’t showing anything developing, but it never hurts to watch. If you plan on going to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for scattered storms today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances lower Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 80s. A moderate rip current remains in place over the weekend.

