Experts say hurricane season could cause Alabama gas prices to go back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been seeing a drop in gas prices over the last month, with the state average 76 cents less than just one month ago. It is at $3.59 cents a gallon as of August 11.

AAA experts said the lower prices are because global and local demand is down. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said this is usually the time prices start dropping, because summer travel is winding down. He said we likely won’t even see big increases in cost at the pump for Labor Day weekend.

Ingram predicts prices here in Alabama will continue to trickle down for the rest of the year by a few cents each month, unless an active hurricane season in September impacts global oil.

“Something to disrupt the infrastructure,” Ingram said. “Some refineries, platforms, or pipelines, something like that. We do deal with this from time to time. It is a headache and nuisance and it can cause our prices to go back up.”

Ingram said if hurricane season doesn’t wreak havoc on the oil market, prices are likely to go below three dollars again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.