‘Even in this, we’re being blessed:’ Hueytown church pastor plans to rebuild after devastating fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The senior pastor of a small church in Hueytown destroyed by a fire nearly one week ago is feeling hopeful and planning to rebuild.

New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church might be missing their building, but they’re not missing their spirit.

“Even in this, we’re being blessed,” said Rev. Charles Winston, the senior pastor. “We know that the Lord has a plan for us and we’re residual. Our congregation is healthy and we’ll rebuild.”

While the fire was raging, the pastor was out of town. He received the most heart-wrenching call from a deacon of the church.

“About two or three minutes into that conversation, he said, ‘Pastor, the roof just fell into the sanctuary,’” said Rev. Winston. “My first thought was, ‘We’re done.’”

On the drive home, though, everything changed. During his five hour drive, the pastor said he spent a lot of time in prayer.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the devil had to get permission and God gave him permission because He knew we could stand the test,” he added.

They plan to rebuild on the same location but the pastor says insurance isn’t expected to cover all expenses.

The church created a GoFundMe to help, but the pastor’s biggest goal right now is to share that God is still good.

“We’re blessed beyond measures in the fellowship that we have and have had within these walls, the love that we share for each other, and no fire can destroy that,” said Rev. Winston.

Even without a building, Mt. Moriah church members met the Sunday after the fire to have Sunday School and worship. The pastor says that he’s excited for what’s to come because his congregation can only grow closer and more faithful from here.

As of Thursday night, the church raised $665 of the $800,000 goal. To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.