LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Car thief hides in giant teddy bear, sentenced to jail

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5...
Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.(Greater Manchester Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News/TMX) – A man from England who stole a car tried to hide from law enforcement inside a giant teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department.

Joshua Dodson, 18, stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying, police said.

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which Dodson hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief, we thought something wasn’t right. ... Then we found our suspect stuffed inside,” the police tweeted alongside the photos.

Dodson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
Push for public release of warrant used to search Trump home
Firefighters rescued a lost ram, keeping it outside their station for now, alongside their pet...
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
FILE - Tea Party Patriots co-founder Mark Meckler speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Conservative group spends big in state-level effort to change Constitution