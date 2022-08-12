LawCall
Calera Police Department gets new SRO and K-9 unit

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Last year, the Calera Police Department only had two full time School Resource Officers, but this year that has changed.

This year Calera Police Department has seven SRO’s, 1 SRO sergeant and a drug detection K-9.

Chief David Hyche said the two full time SRO’s were not enough for the schools.

They spent the whole summer training every officer from the chief to the newest rookie on intervening and stopping shootings as quickly and efficiently as possible.

They have bought new equipment, staged that equipment in the schools to do whatever it takes to keep the students, faculty and staff safe.

“We are growing extremely rapidly in population, the schools are exploding, they are busting out the seems and also the level of youth violence in this country is just off the charts, it’s ridiculous,” Hyche said. “We have to be prepared to deal with all of that. But our job is to protect those kids and we have to be prepared to do that.”

The SRO’s are in the schools now, and on top of that, all officers patrol, investigative and or administration will make unscheduled visits to all schools in Calera.

If someone intends to do harm, they won’t know if they are walking in on one officer or 12.

