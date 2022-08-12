LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big victory for environmental groups pushing to get an old, abandoned mine site cleaned up near the Black Warrior River.

A federal judge in Birmingham granted a consent decree requiring Drummond Company to clean up its abandoned Maxine Mine site located near the Locust Fork just northwest of Birmingham.

For years, The Black Warrior Riverkeeper and other environmental groups have been asking the courts to force Drummond to stop discharging toxic metals, acidic water and other pollutants into the lower locust fork. Riverkeeper Nelson Brooke says this consent decree is long overdue and he’s hoping Drummond will do its part to clean up.

“It’s a win in that this site has been bleeding into the river for numerous decades and its one of the worst that I’ve seen flooded with nasty toxic metals and other pollutants. We’re excited for the win and excited to this site start to get cleaned up,” Brooke said.

The Locust Fork is a popular recreation spot in the state. Brooke says the clean-up could take a while.

We reached out to Drummond for a comment and still waiting to hear back. The consent decree says Drummond must comply with pollution limits among other things or receive big fines.

You can read more about the situation and see the consent decree here:

https://blackwarriorriver.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022_PressRelease_MaxineVictory_Aug11.pdf

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site
Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides