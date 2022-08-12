LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police investigating two homicides in Ensley

Birmingham Police say they’re investigating two homicides in Ensley on August 11, 2022.
Birmingham Police say they’re investigating two homicides in Ensley on August 11, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they’re investigating two homicides in Ensley on August 11, 2022.

Police say the first scene is in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. The second investigation is being held in the 2800 block of 29th Place Ensley.

So far, no word on if these two scenes are connected.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case

Latest News

Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan...
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt...
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
AAA experts said the lower prices are because global and local demand is down.
Experts say hurricane season could cause Alabama gas prices to go back up
The pastor of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is hoping to rebuild after a fire destroyed their...
‘Even in this, we’re being blessed:’ Hueytown church pastor plans to rebuild after devastating fire