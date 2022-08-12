Birmingham Police investigating two homicides in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they’re investigating two homicides in Ensley on August 11, 2022.

Police say the first scene is in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. The second investigation is being held in the 2800 block of 29th Place Ensley.

So far, no word on if these two scenes are connected.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.