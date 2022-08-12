BFRS: Crews working water rescue in West Birmingham

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say they are working a water rescue in West Birmingham.

Chief Jackie Hicks said crews worked to recue two children who are stuck in Village Creek in the 4800 block of Avenue W. Chief Hicks said they were removed safely from the creek

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

