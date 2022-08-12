LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama returning Native American artifacts to tribes

By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remains and adorned objects from the 18th century will no longer be displayed in the state’s exhibition, called “The First Alabamians.”

Alabama Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray says the department has taken good care the artifacts, but he says the origins of how they came to Alabama were problematic.

Thirty-seven sets of human remains and 380 objects were discovered by archeology enthusiasts from the Alabama Anthropologic Society, which dug up graves of Native Americans in central Alabama. In the early 1900s, they turned their findings over to the state’s archives department.

Murray said the ADAH’s purpose for displaying the artifacts was to educate the public about Native American culture.

“The truth is these were the graves of individuals who are ancestors of Native American people today that were opened and disturbed,” said Murray.

The artifacts will be returned to their tribes as part of the the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, a federal law the Alabama Department of Archives and History has been compliant with since 2018.

The department began phase one of repatriating items in May and plans to complete the process by next spring.

“This is a long-term project that will result in a large amount of material,” Murray explained. “Those will ultimately go back to federally recognized tribes for final disposition.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

A big victory for environmental groups pushing to get an old, abandoned mine site cleaned up...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site
Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides