AAATC: Pasta with vodka sauce

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AAATC's Pasta with Vodka Sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups marinara

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 Tbsp roasted garlic pepper

1 shot of vodka or wine in the sauce

Choice of pasta (rotini, farfalle or ravioli)

1 Tbsp fresh basil (chopped)

Directions:

Heaty water and salt in large pot. Combine marinara, cream, roasted garlic pepper, alcohol shot, and cheese in a saucepan. Heat at medium heat and stir well. Reduce heat and simmer. Cook ravioli for 3 minutes and strain. Heat olive oil in pan and quickly cook the ravioli in the oil, flip them. Sauce them and serve nice and hot. Garnish with basil and cheese. This is an excellent weekday dish and so simple. I am using fresh spinach ricotta ravioli today from Members Mark and they cook for about 3 minutes. Enjoy!

