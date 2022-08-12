LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning brought an end to a violent night in Birmingham. Three separate crime scenes and four deaths between 10:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m.

The first three deaths occurred within blocks of one another. Police have not said whether or not the incidents were connected.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Police arrived at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Place W in Ensley. A man and a woman were both found shot to death after what police believe was a domestic assault.

Minutes later around 10:49 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 2800 block of 29th Place Ensley. Police say they think the victim was targeted.

Later that night, around 1:45 a.m. a man was shot to death while sitting in a car in the 900 block of 4th Ave W.

fmovies
embed google map in web page

No arrests have been made in any of these cases at this time.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released the following statement the morning after the murders:

“Our city suffered a night of senseless violence which claimed four lives. A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home. That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.

A parked car, a porch, a private home. These are places we don’t expect police to simply “patrol.” These three cases represent the need for the people of our community to examine what is happening. Once again and far too often, individuals shoot away what they see as a problem or conflict.

Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime.

But each of us must ask the question: what am I willing to do to change the situation? As a community, as families, as individuals, we must act responsibly and demand responsibility from those we influence and interact with in our daily lives.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour

Latest News

Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Double homicide investigation on 20th Street Ensley
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
Mayor Woodfin releases statement about overnight homicides
The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21.
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham