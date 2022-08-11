LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

Latest News

While police are searching for Youitt Jones, we've been digging into his background and found...
Person on interest in arson and homicide case has extensive criminal history
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide