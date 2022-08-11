LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

Latest News

Community hopes programs with Birmingham Police prevent violence in neighborhoods
Community hopes programs with Birmingham Police prevent violence in neighborhoods
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say