LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian...
TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19