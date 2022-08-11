Tuscaloosa City Council considers liquor license for Bryant-Denny

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Alabama fans may be a step closer in being able to purchase booze this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. The Tuscaloosa City Council will hold a public hearing on a liquor license application submitted by Levy Premium Foodservice.

A few days before the Tuscaloosa City council holds a public hearing on the idea of selling alcohol at Bryant-Denny, several students including an athlete gave the idea a ‘thumbs up. Their attitude is.. why not?

“It brings more business in.. a lot of money.. overall a good idea,” said incoming freshman Pavel Antipov.

“It’ll be good because our fans are always lit but they’re really going to be going crazy when we be playing,” said current football player Zarian Courtney.

“I think it’s totally fine because on gameday people are going to drink anyway so I don’t think it’ll hurt too much,” said student Kylie Winzerburn.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says a public hearing is set for next Tuesday at city hall on the liquor license application. Following the hearing the council is expected to vote on the matter and as of now the votes are there to pass it, according to Tyner.

“I feel confident we’ll have the public hearing.. close it and the council and I am looking at a 6 to 1 vote,” said Tyner.

If it passes, Kip Tyner says the ordinance liquor available in time for Alabama’s opener against Utah State on September third. The state ABC board would also need to sign off on it.

“If it passes it’ll become law in one week,” said Tyner.

If the deal goes through, Alabama will become the seventh school in the Southeastern Conference to allow alcohol sales at an athletic event, according to Tyner.

