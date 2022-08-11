Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still holding out hope that Nathan Gemeinhart is found and his loved ones are praying all around Birmingham.

In the meantime, hundreds have donated to a GoFundMe created by Red Mountain Church to serve and provide for the Gemeinhart family.

Pastor Charles Johnson admits it has been a difficult few days for all those at Red Mountain Church, and he stresses that knowing Nathan, was to love him.

“I don’t know anybody who isn’t grateful to know him and to be friends with him,” said Johnson

Authorities continue to search, and his loved ones hold out hope against all odds.

“In one sense we do feel like we are staring something evil in the face.”

On August 9, dozens gathered inside Red Mountain Church to pray in the face of that evil, and show their love for Gemeinhart.

“I am also saying movements of love that reflect the goodness of Christ. And his kindness and the manifestations of his friendship that are occurring through the generosity of God’s people and it is truly something to witness.”

Some of that generosity is on display online, with more than 400 dipping into their pockets and contributing to the Gemeinhart Family Support GoFundMe.

“It has been almost overwhelming, to see the support that has come in to care for Jessica and her children.”

Gemeinhart’s wife works at the church as the Church Administrator and Children’s Ministry Director. Pastor Johnson says the church are planning other events to show their love and support, but are not ready to share details at this time.

