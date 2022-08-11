LawCall
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A handful of state lawmakers are now thinking about what legislation they want to introduce to tackle exhibition driving.

Some are focused on increasing the penalties for those involved in exhibition driving, while others will be built to try and help law enforcement end the problem. One suggestion is using cameras to identify vehicles who participate.

One camera is already helping police bring justice to those who fired weapons on August 7, killing Ja’Kia Winston and injuring four others.

One person is in custody, but law enforcement is working to apprehend others who fired the shots, while legislators are beginning to draft legislation.

State Senator Rodger Smitherman stresses stricter punishment is necessary if state leaders want to make a difference and stop these dangerous driving displays.

“We need to enhance the punishment because right now they can only write a reckless driving ticket, and that is about it. That is not enough to be a deterrent,” said Smitherman.

Still, he remains hopeful that the issue will be tackled in the 2023 legislative session.

“I think it will be tackled in the next session. You know it is unfortunate, but so many times we don’t see the urgency in something until somethings happens, and in this case something has happened,” said Smitherman.

