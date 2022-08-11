Shelby County teachers gear up for new school year

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Helena Intermediate School went back to class early on Wednesday, August 10 for meet the teacher day.

Teacher Amanda Miller said it helps students to see their classrooms, desks, and meet teachers before the year starts.

Half of Shelby County students will head back to class on Thursday, August 11. The other half will go back on Friday, August 12. Miller said they will all be back in the building at the start of next week and easing students into the school year like this makes for an easier transition for everyone.

Miller said many of her co-workers are working overtime to gear up for the new year and she said the start of school can be exciting, but stressful on teachers.

She said students usually need time to transition back into their routine, but the most important part of her year, is taught in the first few weeks of school.

“It’s all about procedures,” Miller said. “Your whole year is going to run on how you teach those kids procedures, so have those expectations and procedures. You might need to practice a few times, but once you get it cemented, that procedure, then they know what you expect. Everyone knows how everything rolls and it makes for a lot less management issues.”

Miller said with less management issues, it makes teaching and learning easier.

Miller said one thing you can do to help your student transition smoother into back-to-school routines is help keep them on schedule with showing up on time and doing their homework, so they don’t fall behind early on into the year.

