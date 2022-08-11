Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System.

The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule.

This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used by the school system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School leaders say this staggered schedule will not only help students transitioning to a new school, like from elementary to middle school, but also help teachers get to know and connect with their students.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said it helps them get into a better routine.

“The teachers are able, with those smaller groups of kids to be able to help the Pre-K’s and the kindergarteners for instance understand about the bathroom and the cafeteria lines and those kinds of things,” Warner said. “It just helps them ease into it.”

Students with last names begin with A-J will start on August 11, and students with last names K-Z will begin class on August 12.

“And not having quite as much to deal with a larger crowd of people navigating the halls, figuring out their lockers,” Warner said. “All of that can be kind of stressful, and so the fewer people we have in the mix sometimes really helps those students be able to make that transition the first day be a little bit smoother.”

The new schedule is only for the first two days. On August 15, everyone will attend school together.

Warner said the system’s theme for this year is “do great things.”

