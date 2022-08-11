Shelby County looking for input on comprehensive plan

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of Alabama’s fastest growing counties wants to hear your thoughts as leaders prepare for the future.

Based on predictions between now and 2045, they are looking at about 60 thousand additional residents and 20 thousand new housing units, but where is that growth going to occur and what is it going to look like?

Right now, you can come to the County Service building on Highway 280 to check out Shelby County’s new comprehensive plan.

2004 was the last time a plan was presented.

This new plan covers a range of topics that deal with the quality-of-life you desire to see in the next five, ten or 15 years.

Using surveys from more than three thousand people, leaders have developed a map showing which areas they’ll focus on.

As far as things to do, many people want outdoor activities.

Lindsey Puckett, principal planner of the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham said people want an opportunity to ditch their car keys.

“Have better sidewalk infrastructure, more bike lanes, more trails that can connect them from schools to activities centers to parks and open space areas,” Puckett said. “They also want to see more infill development and re-development of current vacant and under-utilized sites instead of brand-new strip centers.”

You have until 6 p.m. to come watch a video presentation of the plan and you’ll have a chance to weigh in.

After August 11, they will continue to meet with steak holders and department heads within the county.

Then start writing the plan that includes the recommendations on transportation, trails, recreation, and code updates.

Leaders hope to have a plan adopted by March 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.