‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Communications Director responded Thursday, August 11, 2022, to media, including WBRC FOX6 News, concerning questions about the Governor’s health and whereabouts.

Multiple people have told our reporters that the Governor was in the hospital this week, and has been sick. Over and over again we have asked Gov. Ivey’s office to give us information on the governor’s health.

The Governor’s office usually provides us with her public schedule and lets us know when Ivey is making a public appearance. But after that didn’t happen for more than a week, and after multiple sources told us the Governor’s health was in question, we started asking her office for clarification on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

This statement was provided Thursday afternoon:

When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City. While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come. – Gina Maiola, Governor Ivey’s Communications Director

We believe you have a right to know because she is the leader of our state, paid by tax dollars, and is running for office. We will continue to press Governor Ivey and her staff for clarity.

