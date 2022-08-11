Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022.

Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.

A source with Birmingham Police say Jones was arrested in a carjacking.

Jones has been named a person of interest after a body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham on August 9. Authorities have not identified the victim in the fire.

Birmingham Police says the vehicle of a missing Birmingham man, 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart, was found near the home.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

