Person on interest in arson and homicide case has extensive criminal history

Digging into background of arson & homicide person of interest
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are still searching for a “person of interest” after a body was discovered in a burning home in Birmingham earlier this week.

Police are searching for Youitt Jones in connection to the case.

Records indicate Jones has an extensive criminal history.

Court records show he was arrested just four days ago in Autauga County. Investigators say he was going 114 miles per hour on I-65 almost hitting a state troopers patrol car. Jones is facing a number of charges in that case including reckless endangerment and attempting to elude. He was out on bond the next day according to court records.

In the past Jones has been charged with a number of things from drugs to even pleading guilty to a second-degree arson charge. He received three years’ probation on that.

Now Jones is a person of interest after that body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue. Just a block away, Nathan Gemeninhart’s car was found. He’s been missing since Monday. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.

It could take time to identify the body found in that burned home. In some cases, the coroner’s office has to get DNA from family members to make an ID.

If you have any information about this case, call police or Crime Stoppers.

