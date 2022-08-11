LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas. (Credit: Beto O'Rourke campaign via CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

“Nineteen kids and their two teachers shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that is on the books,” O’Rouke said.

As he continued speaking about the Uvalde mass shooting, a person in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny for you, mother----er, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke has consistently called for tougher gun laws.

He is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Gregg Abbot in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

Latest News

The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man struck by lightning while moving cows