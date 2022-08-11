Media members compete in Samford Football’s Punt, Pass, Kick competition at Bulldog’s media day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford football hosted their annual media Punt, Pass and Kick competition as part of the Bulldogs Media Days.

Unfortunately, I didn’t win, but Samford coach Chris Hatcher was impressed with how far I threw the pigskin.

Speaking of throwing, Samford in the midst of a quarterback battle between Briarwood alum, Michael Hiers and Kentucky transfer Nik Scalzo.

Hatcher said either player is capable of leading the offense, and the competition is only making the two players better.

“Everyday Hiers has a great day, it makes me have a great day,” Scalzo said. “Having that competition puts that chip on your shoulder, you have to get it done.”

“Overall it helps the team get better and that’s the ultimate goal is to help the team win,” Hiers said.

You’ll see much, much cleaner football than what the media members displayed on August 11 throughout Samford’s season.

The Bulldogs are back in action soon, they host Kennesaw State at home on Thursday, September 1.

How did @LyndenBlake do at @SamfordFootball's Punt, Pass, Kick? Watch The Four today on WBRC to find out! https://t.co/k5I2tImAQc pic.twitter.com/QSOlKJxiY5 — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) August 11, 2022

