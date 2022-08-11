LawCall
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a person was shot on August 10, 2022.

Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Chief Mike Yarbrough said the victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one is in custody. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

