Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a Justice Department news conference.
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.

The FBI raid at Donald Trump's estate was related to his possible mishandling of presidential documents. (CNN, WPTV, POOL, NY TIMES, MAGGIE HABERMAN, HOST TV)

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

