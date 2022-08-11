Jefferson State Community College to offer CDL program starting this month

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College is introducing its commercial driver’s license program later this month. A new track was built specifically for the program at the Clanton campus.

The track is three-fourths of a mile and is equipped to offer all the necessary training to learn the skills for truck driving.

The program is eight weeks long. Drivers will be eligible to take their class A CDL test following instruction. With the helping of grant funding, the first four classes are covered. Leah Bigbee is the Director of Workforce Education. She hopes more scholarships will follow.

“After doing an eight-week training, you can go and get a great job making 60 to 100 thousand dollars a year, and you know everyone wants to provide for their families at the end of the day and this training program is a wonderful opportunity for someone to go through this and do that,” said Bigbee.

More information on the program can be found here.

