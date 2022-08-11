Former UAB tight end signs contract with WWE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former UAB tight end Hayden Pittman has signed a contract with the WWE, UAB Football announced on Twitter.

Pittman played for the Blazers from 2016 to 2021, being named Second Team All-Conference USA in 2020. Pittman tried out for the WWE at SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee.

Congratulations to Hayden!

