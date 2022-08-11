Former UAB tight end signs contract with WWE
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former UAB tight end Hayden Pittman has signed a contract with the WWE, UAB Football announced on Twitter.
Pittman played for the Blazers from 2016 to 2021, being named Second Team All-Conference USA in 2020. Pittman tried out for the WWE at SummerSlam tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee.
Congratulations to Hayden!
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.