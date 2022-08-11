First Alert for slightly cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the morning partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers along and north of I-20/59. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing the showers slowly moving off to the north-northeast. Not everyone will see rain this morning, but if you do plan for wet roadways and reduced visibility in some spots. You may want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots too. Any fog that forms will likely dissipate by 9 AM. Temperatures this morning are close to average with many of us in the lower 70s. We are waiting on a weak cold front that is forecast to move into our area later today that could enhance our chance for scattered showers and storms. We will watch for storms to develop this afternoon. We could also see additional storms move in from the Gulf Coast too. Rain chance today is around 50% for Central Alabama. Not everyone will see rain today. The main threats this afternoon will be heavy rainfall and lightning. A few storms could become strong, but the severe threat looks very low. The majority of us will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will continue from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, we will hold on to a chance for showers and storms with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s at 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 48 hours is the arrival of a weak cold front. A weak cold front will move into Central Alabama tonight and likely stall along I-20 tomorrow afternoon. Winds will begin to move in from the north tomorrow afternoon giving us a slow transition from muggy conditions to more comfortable air. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the lower 70s. Sometimes temperatures heat up quickly ahead of a cold front, so we may end up slightly warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The main focus tomorrow for rain chances will likely occur south of I-20. Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, Shelby, and Calhoun counties will have the best chance to see widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Rain chance around 30%. Areas farther north will likely remain dry with temperatures in the upper 80s. The best chance to see rain tomorrow will likely occur before 5 PM. The evening hours will likely end up dry for most of us as the rain continues across south Alabama.

Nice Weekend: With drier air filtering into the northern half of Alabama Friday night, temperatures may trend slightly below average! Models are hinting that we could wake up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning. The last time we saw widespread 60s was back on June 19th! The GFS model hints that parts of North Alabama could drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but I think it’s being too aggressive with the dry air and cool temperatures. If it happens, it will definitely feel refreshing! The weekend is shaping up to be dry and comfortable. It won’t feel as muggy, so that’s why this weekend will end up nice. It will still remain hot though. Highs are forecast to climb near 90°F Saturday afternoon with lower 90s on Sunday. Both days will end up partly cloudy. The weather should be great for those heading to the lake or pool.

Looking Ahead: Models are hinting that we could be on the outer edge of a ridge of high pressure which could allow storm systems to sweep into the Southeast early next week. The timing and intensity of these storms remains questionable this far out in time. We will introduce an isolated rain chance Monday with widely scattered storms possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. The best coverage for rain will likely occur in west Alabama. Temperatures will end up close to average early next week with highs in the lower 90s with lows near 70°F. I see no signs of extreme heat in the next seven days.

Tropical Update: The tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is struggling today. The National Hurricane Center continues to lower the odds of it developing to 10% for the next five days. It will track to the west-northwest over the next five days over the open waters of the Atlantic. Development isn’t likely at this time as it will encounter dry air, wind shear, and Saharan Dust. All three of these things are elements that prevent tropical systems from forming. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.

Beach Forecast: If you want to head out to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, be prepared for wet weather. We are looking at decent chances for showers and storms today through Saturday. Rain chances around 60-70%. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will likely lower Sunday and into early next week. We are forecasting a moderate rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast through the weekend. If you see purple flags on the beach, it means there’s a high likelihood for jellyfish in the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.