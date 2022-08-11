LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Economist encouraged by slowing inflation numbers

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for your wallet.

Inflation data released on August 10 shows price increases slowed in July.

Falling gas prices are helping our bank accounts and inflation numbers, but overall prices of other goods and services slowed only modestly after reaching a 40-year high in June.

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics said the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% in July compared to last year.

That’s down from 9.1% in June.

The latest report on inflation shows prices were unchanged from June to July—the first time that’s happened in more than two years.

Gasoline prices fell 7.7% in July, so you’re paying significantly less at the pump, but economists said you’re paying more for food.

“All food is up 1.1%. Food at home, think mainly groceries, is up 1.3%. Food away from home is 1.7% and that’s month-by-month. So, we’re talking about the change between June and July. Still, year-over-year, so July 2021 versus July 2022, we still see a pretty big jump there. Those are double digit jumps in prices,” said Assistant Professor of Economics at UAB, Dr. Ben Meadows.

Economists said they’re encouraged by the slowing inflation numbers, but also said the impact will depend on the person.

For instance, if you’re someone who uses a lot of gas, you’ll feel more relief than someone who doesn’t.

And if you’re a single person, or you have a smaller family, you may not be as affected by higher food prices than larger families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022

Latest News

If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head...
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
Teacher Amanda Miller said it helps students to see their classrooms, desks, and meet teachers...
Shelby County teachers gear up for new school year
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem
State lawmakers intend on tackling exhibition driving problem
Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues
Support and love pour into Birmingham as the search for Nathan Gemeinhart continues