The Eagles are coming to Birmingham(Ebru Yildiz | Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Area this fall!

They will be performing November 21.

The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.

Tickets go on Sale August 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

