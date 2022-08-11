LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Calera Police release patrol statistics

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook.

They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.

In just the month of July, the Calera Police Department’s patrol stats totaled up to 997 reports.

This includes reports on assault, domestic violence, motor vehicle accidents, thefts, patrol requests, traffic stops and much more.

Chief David Hyche said he wants to be transparent with Calera taxpayers.

“A department the size of ours, where we may have four or five officers patrolling our entire 75 square miles, it may take two or three to respond to one domestic violence call which takes them out of service for a while,” Hyche said. “We had a very large accident with serious injuries today, well there are three or four of my people working on that today, that’s a good portion of our entire staff that’s covering the entire city.”

Hyche said the number of reports received in July is pretty consistent with what the department usually sees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022

Latest News

School leaders say this staggered schedule will not only help students transitioning to a new...
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
When Brock Bradley starts high school on August 11, he’ll already have two Division-I football...
Bright future for Spain Park freshman quarterback
New CDL track at Jefferson State Clanton
Jefferson State Community College to offer CDL program starting this month
Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton