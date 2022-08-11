Calera Police release patrol statistics

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook.

They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.

In just the month of July, the Calera Police Department’s patrol stats totaled up to 997 reports.

This includes reports on assault, domestic violence, motor vehicle accidents, thefts, patrol requests, traffic stops and much more.

Chief David Hyche said he wants to be transparent with Calera taxpayers.

“A department the size of ours, where we may have four or five officers patrolling our entire 75 square miles, it may take two or three to respond to one domestic violence call which takes them out of service for a while,” Hyche said. “We had a very large accident with serious injuries today, well there are three or four of my people working on that today, that’s a good portion of our entire staff that’s covering the entire city.”

Hyche said the number of reports received in July is pretty consistent with what the department usually sees.

