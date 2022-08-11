LawCall
Bright future for Spain Park freshman quarterback

By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When one Spain Park student starts high school on August 11, he’ll already have two Division-I football offers!

Meet Brock Bradley, the eighth grader who has laid out his priorities.

“Definitely school first,” Bradley said. “School, family, God, sports are up there pretty high.”

The quarterback picked up his first college offer from Troy in middle school. Then on the eve of his ninth grade year, UAB offered, bringing the total of D-1 offers to two before he ever plays a junior varsity snap.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, playing college sports is definitely a dream,” Bradley said.

Spain Park head coach, Tim Vakakes, isn’t surprised Bradley caught the attention of college coaches quickly.

“It’s not hard to see a kid with natural talent, and Brock he’s got a lot of natural talent,” Vakakes said.

And leadership qualities other kids gravitate toward.

“He’s a very hard worker, he wins a lot of our conditioning drills right now and other kids see him working hard, other kids want to play with him,” Vakakes said.

The game is about to get faster and more physical at the high school level.

“It’s only the start the work continues,” Bradley said.

As more offers come, Bradley’s recruiting ranks will change, but he says the one thing that will stay the same is his character.

“Just stay humble, it’s my big thing and hopefully I’ll get there one day,” Bradley said.

Spain Park opens their season August 19 against Calera.

