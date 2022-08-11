Birmingham Police looking for missing elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man.

Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham.

He is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds. Mr. Sole was wearing khaki pants, blue/red long sleeve button-down shirt with white stripes as seen in the photo..

He is driving a green 2000 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama license plate 7204AW4.

🚨CRITICAL MISSING PERSON🚨



DESCRIPTION

Willie Sole

92 Years Old

B/M, 5’06”, 150lbs



LOCATION LAST SEEN

300 Block of Sunbrook Avenue

Birmingham, Al 35215



DATE OF LAST APPEARANCE

08/10/2022 10:00 PM pic.twitter.com/A8TbIvljUX — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 11, 2022

LAST SEEN WEARING:

Khaki pants, long sleeve button-down shirt that is blue/red in color with white stripes as seen in the photo.



VEHICLE:

2000 Toyota Avalon XL, green in color. Alabama License Plate # 7204aw4 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 11, 2022

Please call Birmingham Police if you see Mr. Sole or have any information about his whereabouts.

