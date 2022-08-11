Birmingham Police looking for missing elderly man
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man.
Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham.
He is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds. Mr. Sole was wearing khaki pants, blue/red long sleeve button-down shirt with white stripes as seen in the photo..
He is driving a green 2000 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama license plate 7204AW4.
Please call Birmingham Police if you see Mr. Sole or have any information about his whereabouts.
