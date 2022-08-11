LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police looking for missing elderly man

Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in...
Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man.

Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham.


custom google map generator

He is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds. Mr. Sole was wearing khaki pants, blue/red long sleeve button-down shirt with white stripes as seen in the photo..

He is driving a green 2000 Toyota Avalon XL with Alabama license plate 7204AW4.

Please call Birmingham Police if you see Mr. Sole or have any information about his whereabouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

Latest News

New regulations for IV wellness centers
New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Ala.
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health
Mason Sisk
State argues Miranda Rights not necessary at time of questioning for teen accused of murder
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020