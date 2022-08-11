Bibb County Football team honoring fallen deputy Brad Johnson

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have ever strapped on the pads or even just watched a football game, you have probably noticed stickers on football helmets.

Some mark personal achievements on the field or in the classroom, but some mean so much more.

The Bibb County High School football will honor the late deputy Brad Johnson every time they step on the field this season. Team statistician Daniel Payne actually came up with the idea.

“I think our kids really understood how important that this was right here. It is more than just a sticker, it is carrying one of our fellow community members with us.,” said Bibb County High School Football Head Coach Matt Geohagan.

The number 706 was Deputy Johnson’s badge number. Now it serves as a tribute to the fallen hero, and a reminder to the students playing the games.

“We talk about sacrifice every day in this locker room. Well this is a man who has sacrificed all for us, and we definitely appreciate his sacrifice.”

Deputy Johnson was no stranger to the Choctaw program, and Head Coach Matt Geohagan.

“Last year for our West Blocton game, we had a big deal where our first responders actually brought the game ball in to kind of present to our captains and we did that sort of thing. And Deputy Johnson was one of the first responders who actually handed the ball to our captains and hyped the crowd up.”

Coach Geohagan says the team plans to honor all first responders at the opening game on August 19.

