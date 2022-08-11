LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention.

It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if you have a child under the age of 14, this applies to you.

If you want your child to continue getting guidance counseling and other mental health services, you’ll have to opt-in or miss out.

Starting this school year, the state of Alabama is requiring all students younger than 14 to get permission to participate in school-based mental health activities and services.

“Basically, you’ll see options. You would see, for example, Peer Helpers, you would see large-group counseling, you would see surveys, and parents can opt-in to what they would want their child to be a part of,” said Chief Administrative Officer for Hoover City Schools, Dr. Terry Lamar.

It’s unclear why the state adopted the policy now, but Dr. Lamar said the only thing new about the services is the form.

“The services we are providing are the same services we’ve provided in Hoover City Schools since 1988 when Hoover became a school system. So, we’re not changing anything that we’re doing, it’s just now we’re required for parents to opt-in,” Dr. Lamar explained.

Some parents we’ve spoken to said they were skeptical about signing the form—believing their children would be exposed to sensitive information.

Dr. Lamar said that’s not true, and these types of services are needed now more than ever.

“We’re seeing more and more kids needing services like that that really are reaching out to have someone to talk to. I would really hate for someone not to opt in and to not give that kid that opportunity, that avenue, to have a conversation with their school counselor,” Dr. Lamar said.

You can change your mind and opt-in or out of these services at any time.

School leaders encourage you to reach out to counselors at your child’s school if you have any questions about these services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022

Latest News

Teacher Amanda Miller said it helps students to see their classrooms, desks, and meet teachers...
Shelby County teachers gear up for new school year
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin new year, meet ‘governor’ Camden Smith
Source: WBRC video
Shelby Co. Schools start back Thursday
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools start Wednesday