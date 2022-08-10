LawCall
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

Kimberly Necole Hartsfield was shot and killed in Bessemer on Tuesday.
Kimberly Necole Hartsfield was shot and killed in Bessemer on Tuesday.(wcax)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield.

She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North.

No arrests have been made.

