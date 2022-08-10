Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield.

She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North.

No arrests have been made.

