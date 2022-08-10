LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Wives of Alabama football coaches help landscape Habitat for Humanity home

Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a...
Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a Habitat home.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (Tuscaloosa) -The first lady of Alabama football got her hands dirty Wednesday morning and she wasn’t alone.

Terry Saban along with several wives of Alabama football coaches spent about two hours landscaping the newest Habitat home in Tuscaloosa.

As a rule of thumb the Nick’s Kids Foundation builds a house for every championship. Even though the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in this year’s title game, Terry Saban decided to break the rules and build house number 18 and a half.

“But we came so close to getting house number 19 that I thought it was only fair to the family waiting for us to win that last game to have a Habitat house so we decided for winning the SEC Championship and for beating the team that eventually won the National Championship that we should go ahead and build the house number 18 and a half,” said Terry Saban.

Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a...
Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a Habitat home.(WBRC)

“I feel it’s very exciting to have them out to put out my landscaping for me.. to be honest it’s a blessing,” said Kanika Cotton.

Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a...
Terry Saban and the wives of other Alabama football coaches spent Wednesday helping landscape a Habitat home.(WBRC)

The official dedication of Cotton’s home will take place Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents