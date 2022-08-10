LawCall
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back.

The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools.

Still this means they have one SRO per community inside their school system.

It is also a big increase from years past. While last year they had eight SROs, back in 2020 they only had three.

Which is why Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham says security has been a focal point for his administration.

“We want to make sure that we have an officer at all of our school communities at all times. We have a tremendous partnership with the sheriffs department, and also the Walker County Commission has pitched in to make sure this is affordable for the Walker County School System,” said Dr. Willingham.

Walker County returns to school Wednesday morning, and the SROs will be introducing themselves around the school system.

