Vote for ALEA in Best-Looking Cruiser contest

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!

Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest.

This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the iconic F-16 Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” Fighter Aircraft, which is stationed at Dabbekky Field in Montgomery.

The finalists will win a spot in the 2023 calendar, with the winner featured on the cover.

To cast your vote, click this link.

Polls are open until Thursday, Aug. 25.

