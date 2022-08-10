UAB driving simulator shows how dangerous high-speed exhibition driving can be

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to strengthen laws against street racing and exhibition driving after a 19-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

City leaders are warning drivers to stop stunt and speed driving. District Attorney Danny Carr say hitting a bystander while driving recklessly and killing them can be up to a 20 year sentence and they are working to make laws even stricter. UAB experts said when you’re going over the speed limit, you have less control.

“When your speed is high, your control is lower,” UAB TRIP LAB Assistant Director Dr. Ben McManus said, “It’s very similar to hydroplaning, because you are losing traction in between the wheel and the surface of the road. Anything similar to that, you’re going to have the same risk factor.”

WBRC went to UAB’s TRIP lab to use the driving simulator to see how hard it is keep control and make turns in a city setting like Birmingham, when going over the speed limit. You can see the simulator in the video above.

“Anything that is nearby is going to be at an increased risk, whether that’s pedestrians, other cars, or stationary objects like trees and buildings,” McManus said. “You’re going to have loss of control, almost like you’re skiing. At that point, you don’t have the ability to break or stop or control yourself.”

McManus said it can be hard to tell if you’re losing control.

“Part of the thing with newer cars is, because the car is so structurally sound, we have a little bit less of a sense of feeling that we are going as fast as we may actually be going,” he said.

Right now, the state has weak enforcement laws against exhibition driving. Police can only give out a reckless driving citation. Birmingham Police said they have already given out 57 citations so far this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.