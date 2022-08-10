LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin new year, meet ‘governor’ Camden Smith

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new school year is in full swing in most of Alabama this week, and it’s no exception for the Tuscaloosa City School district in West Alabama.

Much like the first day of any new school year, teachers, parents, and students felt excited about another of year of learning and growing, especially a young man by the name of Camden Smith.

At Woodland Forrest Elementary in Tuscaloosa, third-grader Camden Smith is known as the “governor.” Confident, talkative and an amazing person to those who know him well. Camden is 8 years old.

“I’ve been knowing a lot of people a long time here at the school,” Smith said.

The day began with parents walking their children to the schoolhouse. McArthur Brown has three little ones enrolled this year.

“Kind of glad to see them get out, meet new people and learn new things,” said Smith.

And speaking of learning new things, we learned Woodland Forrest Elementary recently earned the prestigious STEM designation.

“STEM is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and what it really comes down to is best teaching practices. Our teachers are well-versed in all of those domains,” said Principal Brian Rose.

Once everyone settled in, there was the pledge of allegiance and the lunch menu over the intercom, and “Governor” Camden Smith eager to learn new things and meet new people. He’s well on his way in the new school year.

“We’re gonna have a good day,” he said.

Woodland Elementary School is only the second city school to receive the STEM designation. Camden, by the way, wants to become a neurosurgeon when he grows up.

