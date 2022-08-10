“Skycops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby.

Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras.

“We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it our eyes in the sky.”

Two units each have two overview cameras and a license plate tag reader. SkyCops can help officers identify suspects, send alerts in real time and flag down suspects on the road.

“Anybody connected with a terrorist group that’s been flagged through NCIC. Anybody that’s abducted children with amber alerts, this will send an immediate email to officers phones,” said Chief Barnett.

An immediate alert is sent to the officers email, plus an app allows crews to watch the surveillance video in real time.

“If you’re coming to Thorsby, we want you to be here. But if you have ill intentions wanting to [do] crime, don’t come to Thorsby because it’s a high likelihood you’ll be caught,” said Chief Barnett.

Right now, Thorsby has the cameras facing areas near the school and businesses. Chief Barnett said so far the response from neighbors and crew members has been positive.

